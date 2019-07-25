Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Medcolcanna Signs Letter of Intent with Top Medical Center and Completes Purchase of Innovative CBD Products Medcolcanna Signs Letter of Intent with Top Medical Center and Completes Purchase of Innovative CBD Products CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMedcolcanna Signs Letter of Intent with Top Medical Center and Completes Purchase of Innovative CBD ProductsMcEwen Mining: Grey Fox is Bulking UpAuxly Welcomes $123 Million Investment and R&D Partnership with Imperial Brands