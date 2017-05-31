Medgate Client Woodside Energy Wins Prestigious Safety Excellence Award from Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association

Perth, Australia, May 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medgate client Woodside Energy, Australia’s largest independent oil and gas company, was recognized for its world-class capabilities in health and safety, being awarded the prestigious Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association Safety Excellence Award.

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) is a national body representing Australia’s oil and gas exploration and production industry. Its Safety Excellence Award recognizes organizations that are leaders in safety performance and management. Companies are assessed based on demonstration of best practices and providing inspiration to the oil and gas industry.

Woodside views health and safety as essential to business success. Their recently launched Process Safety Management initiative (PSMi) is a framework that ensures all Woodside assets and business functions have a standardized, globally applicable approach to managing process safety. Further, the company is leveraging data analytics to minimize risk in a systematic manner.

Woodside is seeing concrete business outcomes resulting from its PSMi and overall positive safety culture. They saw the lowest total recordable injury rate (TRIR) in the company’s history and achieved zero rates for recordable injuries and health and safety incidents for some of their recent high-risk initiatives.

“We’re very proud to see Woodside Energy recognized for their significant achievements in process management safety,” said Medgate President and CEO Mark Wallace. “The management team at Woodside sees EHS initiatives as vital to business success and they are clearly reaping concrete business value from investing in technology, people, and processes to strengthen their leadership position. We congratulate them for their many notable achievements.”

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is Australia’s largest independent oil and gas company with a global portfolio, recognized for their world-class capabilities – as an explorer, developer, producer, and supplier of energy. The company’s producing assets in the north-west of Australia are among the world’s best facilities, including the North West Shelf Project and the Pluto LNG Plant. Woodside’s global exploration portfolio includes emerging and frontier provinces in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, the Atlantic margins, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America.

About Medgate

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHSQ risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, safety, and quality is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHSQ risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.

