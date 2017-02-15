Media Advisory: AER briefing on corporate enforcement action
CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 14, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to a briefing on corporate enforcement action taken by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER). Representatives from the AER will be available for comment.
|Date:
|Wednesday, February 15, 2017
|Time:
|10 – 11 a.m.
|Location:
|AER Govier Hall
|3rd floor, Calgary Head Office
|250-5th Street SW
|Calgary, Alberta
A live audiocast will be available for media who are unable to attend. To register, please RSVP before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15. Upon registration, a web link to the audiocast and instructions for submitting questions during the technical briefing will be provided.
AER Public Affairs
Media line: 1-855-474-6356
[email protected]
Media line: 1-855-474-6356
[email protected]
Recommended