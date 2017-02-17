Media Advisory: AER to hold technical briefing on pipeline performance
CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 17, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a technical briefing to learn about the Alberta Energy Regulator’s new approach to reporting on industry performance, which will include pipeline performance results from 2015 and 2016. Representatives from the AER will be available for comment.
|Date:
|Tuesday, February 21, 2017
|Time:
|2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|AER Govier Hall
3rd floor, Calgary Head Office
|250-5th Street SW
|Calgary, Alberta
A live webcast will be available for media who are unable to attend. To participate in the webcast, please email [email protected], before 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21. AER will provide login information for the webcast upon registration.
Monica Hermary
AER Public Affairs
403-297-3367 (work)
587-227-1584 (cell)
Media line: 1-855-474-6356
[email protected]
