Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold a Press Conference and Conference Call
MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Oct. 16, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) and Airbus announced today that they are partnering on the C Series aircraft program. Bombardier will hold a press conference intended for media at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) followed by a live webcast/conference call intended for investors and analysts at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.; Romain Trapp, President Canada & Chief Operating Officer North America, Airbus Helicopters; Dominique Anglade, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation and Minister responsible for Digital Strategy; and Dave Chartrand, Québec coordinator of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will make a brief allocution and answer questions from the media.
|DATE:
|Monday, October 16, 2017
|TIME:
|7:15 p.m., Eastern Time (ET)
|LOCATION:
|Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
900 Rene Levesque Blvd. W
Montreal, Quebec, H3B 4A5
Room Saint-Paul
Stakeholders wishing to watch the press conference live can do so at the following address:
http://webcast.servicewebdiffusion.com/confrence-de-presse-bombardier
Conference Call
Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will review the details of the transaction and its benefits for Bombardier, its customers and its shareholders. The presentation will be followed by a short question period.
|DATE:
|Monday, October 16, 2017
|TIME:
|8:15 p.m., Eastern Time (ET)
|DURATION:
|30 minutes
The live webcast and a detailed presentation will be available at the following address: www.bombardier.com
Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial to one of the following conference call numbers:
|In English:
|Local: 514 392 1587
|Toll-free North America: 1 800 898 3989
|International:
|https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P8R8008983989
|Passcode: 9384604#
|In French:
|Local: 514 392 9079 or
|(with translation)
|Toll Free North America: 1 877 395 0279
|https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P8R8773950279
|Passcode: 7741341#
The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.
Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481
Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 5727