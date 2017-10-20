Media Advisory: Bombardier to host dignitaries in Mirabel for meeting with employees
MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Oct. 20, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) announced today that Québec Premier Philippe Couillard, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, Airbus’ Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomas Enders and Bombardier’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare will be visiting Bombardier’s Mirabel facility and meeting with employees on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET).
Dignitaries will address employees and discuss the new C Series partnership between Airbus and Bombardier.
|DATE:
|Friday, October 20, 2017
|TIME:
|2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET)
|LOCATION:
|13100 Henri-Fabre
Mirabel, Québec
Canada J7N 3C6
Media representatives should be on site by 1:45 p.m. at the latest in order to attend the event.
Senior Advisor,
Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481
Nathalie Siphengphet
Senior Advisor
Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft
+438 995 4189