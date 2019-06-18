Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Media Advisory-Conference Board of Canada Report: The Economic Case for Investing in Education Media Advisory-Conference Board of Canada Report: The Economic Case for Investing in Education CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedCopper Lake Closes First Tranche of Private PlacementMedia Advisory-Conference Board of Canada Report: The Economic Case for Investing in EducationInterRent REIT Announces $175 Million Equity Offering to Fund Property Acquisitions in the City of Montreal