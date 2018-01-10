Media Advisory: Day of action in support of workers at Tim Hortons

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In more than 15 communities across Ontario, actions will be organized on January 10th outside Tim Hortons stores to demand that the corporation not roll back workers’ wages and benefits.

When Ontario’s minimum wage increased to $14, many Tim Hortons stores immediately began to eliminate workers’ paid breaks, reduce access to basic drug and dental benefits, eliminate uniform and drink allowances, and even cut employees’ hours of work.

This is outrageous coming from a hugely profitable multinational company. The Tim Hortons corporation dictates virtually every detail of the franchise-owner’s business practice. It even stipulates the required net worth (at least $1.5 million) of any potential franchise owner. As the supplier of Tim Hortons products, the corporation sets the price of everything from sugar to its pre-cooked donuts. It’s clear the parent corporation has the power to fully restore workers’ wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Ontario’s new labour laws, which were introduced on January 1st, were intended to improve the wages and working conditions of the lowest paid workers in the province. Ontario Federation of Labour and the Fight for $15 & Fairness Campaign are holding this joint day of action to demand that Restaurant Brands International (parent company of Tim Hortons) takes whatever steps necessary to ensure that its workers’ wages and working conditions are protected.



Quick Facts:

In 2016, Tim Hortons generated US$3.00 billion in revenue for its parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI).

That same year RBI CEO Daniel Schwartz pocketed $6,173,993 in wages, stock options and other perks.

An additional US$350 million in profits were given out to shareholders.

List of Actions for January 10:

Cobourg

5:00 PM – Dundas & Elgin St (970 Division St)

Media contact: John MacDonald, President, Durham Region Labour Council, 905-424-2776

Dundas (near Hamilton)

5:00 PM – Cootes & York Rd (38 York Rd)

Media contact: Anthony Marco, President, Hamilton & District Labour Council, 905-515-6486

Guelph

5:00 PM – Victoria & York (212 Victoria Rd South)

Media contact: Janice Folk-Dawson, President, Guelph & District Labour Council, 519-766-8376

London

3:00 PM – Dundas & Richmond (172-174 Dundas St)

Media contact: Patti Dalton, President, London & District Labour Council, 519-494-3901

Ottawa

Location and time to be confirmed, for details please contact

Karen Cocq, 647-970-8464

Toronto

8:00 AM – Markham & Lawrence (3488 Lawrence Ave E)

Media contact: John Cartwright, President, Toronto & York Region Labour Council, 416-999-5663

8:00 AM – Keele & Wilson (2708 Keele St)

Media contact: John Cartwright, President, Toronto & York Region Labour Council, 416-999-5663

8:00 AM – Spadina & College (455 Spadina Ave)

Media contact: John Cartwright, President, Toronto & York Region Labour Council, 416-999-5663

8:00 AM – Bloor & Dufferin (1094 Bloor St West)

Media contact: Pam Frache, Campaign Coordinator, Fight for $15 & Fairness, 416-578-3472

9:00 AM – Eglinton & Bermondsey (1733 Eglinton Ave E)

Media contact: Rob Halpin, Executive Director, Ontario Federation of Labour, 416-707-9014

12:00 PM – University of Toronto, Bloor & St. George (264 Bloor St W)

Media contact: Souzan Mirza, University of Toronto $15 & Fairness Chapter, 416-729-3172

2:30 PM – York University, Keele & Steeles (4700 Keele St)

Media contact: Alex Hunsberger, York University $15 & Fairness Chapter, 416-995-2870

4:30 PM – Yonge & College (444 Yonge St)

Media contact: Jessica Sikora, OPSEU Executive Board Member, 647-444-5734

4:30 PM – Bloor & Spadina (334 Bloor St W)

Media contact: Pam Frache, Campaign Coordinator, Fight for $15 & Fairness, 416-578-3472

Windsor

10:00 AM – Park Street East & Goyeau (80 Park St E)

Media contact: Brian Hogan, President, Windsor & District Labour Council, 519-999-4418

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

The Fight for $15 & Fairness is a campaign supported by community, labour, student and faith groups across Ontario. For more information, visit 15andfairness.org

For further information contact:

Rob Halpin

Executive Director

Ontario Federation of Labour

rhalpin@ofl.ca l 416-707-9014

Nil Sendil

Communications Coordinator

Fight for $15 & Fairness

info@15andfairness.org l 647-710-5795