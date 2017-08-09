MEDIA ADVISORY: Enbridge to Host Alberta Premier Notley, Energy Minister McCuaig-Boyd and Federal Ministers Sohi and Hehr for Line 3 Construction Right of Way Tour

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Aug. 8, 2017) - On Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, Enbridge will host a Line 3 Replacement Program (L3RP) right-of-way tour for Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi, and Federal Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Kent Hehr.

Line 3 is a critical piece of energy infrastructure that supports the economy and assures a safe, reliable and cost-effective supply of energy for North Americans. The new Line 3 will comprise the newest, most advanced pipeline technology and will provide much-needed incremental capacity to support Canadian crude oil production growth and U.S. and Canadian refinery demand.

What: Media are invited to participate and document the tour, which will conclude with formal remarks, media availability and accompanying visual opportunities. Transport, bagged lunch and required safety equipment will be provided. Who: Participants include: Leo Golden, Enbridge Vice President Major Projects Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi Federal Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Kent Hehr Edmonton Centre MP Randy Boissonnault Where: Media should meet in the parking lot at the Hardisty R&R Inn, 4744 49 Street.

*See map for directions: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/ENB88.jpg When: 11:15 a.m.: Arrival at the R&R Inn Parking Lot 11:30 a.m.: Safety/Site orientation and tour begins 1 p.m.: Return to R&R Inn RSVP: Media attendance must be confirmed in advance. Please contact Suzanne Wilton by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

An information package will be provided. For more information about L3RP, visit enbridge.com/line3 or facebook.com/enbridgeline3.