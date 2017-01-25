Media Advisory: Enhanced Affordable Housing and Repair Programs for Nova Scotia
DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA–(Marketwired – Jan. 25, 2017) - Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth – Cole Harbour on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and the Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing program enhancements for the affordable housing and repair programs in Nova Scotia.
|Date:
|January 27, 2017
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|6 Athorpe Drive
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Natalie Chavarie
Public Affairs
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
902 426-4262
nchavari@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
Heather Fairbairn
Public Affairs
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
902 426-4262
nchavari@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
Heather Fairbairn
Communications Advisor
Housing Nova Scotia
902 717-2151
Heather.Fairbairn@novascotia.ca
Recommended