MEDIA ADVISORY: Fraser Institute to release annual Economic Freedom of North America report on Thursday, Dec. 14
TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fraser Institute will release its Economic Freedom of North America 2017 annual report on Thursday, Dec. 14.
The report compares the level of economic freedom in all 50 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico based on government spending, taxation, labor market restrictions and other factors.
A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).
The full report will also be available as a free PDF download at www.fraserinstitute.org.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Dean Stansel
Research Associate Professor, O’Neil Center for Global Markets and Freedom
Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University
Tel: 214-768-3492, dean.b.stansel@gmail.com
Fred McMahon
Dr. Michael A. Walker Research Chair in Economic Freedom, Fraser Institute
Tel: (416) 363-6575 ext. 226
Mobile: (416) 727-7138
fred.mcmahon@fraserinstitute.org
The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org
For more information, please contact:
Bryn Weese
Media Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute
(604) 688-0221 ext. 589
bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org