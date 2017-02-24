Media Advisory: Improvements to seniors’ lodges in rural Alberta underway
CAMROSE, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 24, 2017) - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, will participate in a funding announcement for repairs and upgrades to affordable housing properties in rural Alberta.
|Date:
|February 27, 2017
|Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Wild Rose Villa
4912 53 Street
Camrose, AB
Emilie Gauduchon
Press Secretary
Office of Minister Duclos
819-654-5546
[email protected]
Tim Chu
Renee Nat
Press Secretary
Office of Minister Duclos
819-654-5546
[email protected]
Tim Chu
Press Secretary
Alberta Seniors and Housing
780-293-8024
[email protected]
Renee Nat
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
403-515-2963
[email protected]
Recommended