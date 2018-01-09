Media Advisory: Louis Audet to Host Press Briefing at Cogeco’s Annual Shareholders’ Meetings

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Jan. 9, 2018) - Representatives of the media are invited to a press briefing just ahead of the Annual Shareholders’ Meetings for Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA). The companies’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Louis Audet, will be available to speak about both companies’ results for fiscal year 2017 as well as for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

WHAT PRESS BRIEFING WITH LOUIS AUDET WHO Louis Audet, President and Chief Executive Officer Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. WHERE Centre Mount-Royal,

Mansfield #4

2200 Mansfield Street

Montréal, Québec (H3A 3R8)

*Members of the media unable to attend the press briefing in person are invited to schedule an interview by calling Nancy Bouffard, Corporate Communications Director, at

(514) 764-4613. WHEN January 11, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.