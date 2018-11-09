Media Advisory: Share the Ice with Olympic and Paralympic Athletes

CBJ Newsmakers

Free Family Skate at the Olympic Oval

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes will bring the community together in a celebration of sport in support of Calgary 2026 by hosting a FREE family event at the Olympic Oval featuring 10 of Canada’s best Olympians and Paralympians.

Hundreds of Calgarians are expected to enjoy a day of activity on the world’s fastest ice from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on November 10, 2018. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in sports demos by Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Skate and helmet rentals are FREE.

Event Details:

Free Family Skate at the Olympic Oval

288 Collegiate Blvd NW

Saturday, November 10, 2018

12 Noon – 5 p.m.

Who:

Helen Upperton – Bobsleigh Sandra Donnelly – Equestrian Denny Morrison – Speedskater M-E Marleau – Diving Josie Morrison – Speedskater Kim McRae – Luge Gilmore Junio – Speedskater Olya Ovtchinnikova – Fencing Eric Hards -Speed Skiing Lizanne Murphy – Basketball Seyi Smith – Bobsleigh/Track and Field

Representatives from the Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation will be available onsite to answer your questions about Calgary’s bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Media are invited for photo and interview opportunities.

For more information contact:

James Millar, Director, Communications & Media Relations, Calgary 2026 BidCo

403.891.2026

jmillar@calgary2026.ca

ABOUT CALGARY 2026 The mandate of Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation is to support and promote the development of sport and amateur athletics in Canada through the development and promotion of a bid to hold the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the City of Calgary, the Town of Canmore and surrounding and other areas as needed to host the Games and, in particular, to develop, co-ordinate and present to the International Olympic Committee a bid to have the City of Calgary named as the host city to stage the Games.