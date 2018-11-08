Media Advisory: Striking Images of 2026 Games Venues Released

CBJ Newsmakers

Transformational Changes Would Leave a Legacy for all Calgarians

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation (BidCo) will unveil images tomorrow of how key updated venues and new ones would look for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Building two new venues and modernizing existing facilities will extend their life and increase accessibility.

Media will learn how these facilities will be transformed to world-class standards through restoration, advances in technology, improved accessibility and a better spectator experience. The team will also discuss legacy benefits of a new mid-sized arena and a fieldhouse for Calgarians.

Joining the team will be David Pierce, Emmy award-winning composer, producer and orchestrator for his work on the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, along with eight-time Paralympic medallist in Nordic sports and Canada’s flag bearer at the 2018 PyeongChang closing ceremonies, Mark Arendz.

WHO:

Fergal Duff – Calgary 2026 Director, Venues, Villages and Capital Infrastructure

David Legg – Ph. D. Chair and Professor, Department of Health and Physical Education, Mount Royal University

Mark Arendz – Eight-time Paralympic medallist, 2018 flag bearer PyeongChang closing ceremonies

David Pierce – Emmy award-winning composer, producer and orchestrator

WHERE/WHEN:

McMahon Stadium – Konica Minolta Club – east entrance

1817 Crowchild Trail NW

9 a.m. @ Friday, November 9, 2018

