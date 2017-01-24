MEDIA ADVISORY: TEML Reports Release of Hydrocarbons in Southeast Saskatchewan

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – January 24, 2017) – Tundra Energy Marketing Limited (TEML) confirmed today that on Friday, January 20, a release of oil was discovered approximately 10 kilometres north of Stoughton, Saskatchewan. The source of the oil has not yet been determined, but as TEML owns a pipeline adjacent to the release, it has taken the lead in cleaning up the released oil.

TEML ensured that landowners in the area, including Ocean Man First Nation, and local, provincial and federal governmental authorities were notified of the spill. TEML is fully co-operating with those interested parties to ensure that their concerns are addressed appropriately.

Clean-up work on the site commenced immediately and involved the removal of surface oil with vacuum trucks. Additional clean-up work and remediation will be conducted to ensure that the affected land is restored appropriately. As the spilled oil was being recovered over the weekend, it was estimated that 200 cubic metres of oil had been released.

The source of the released oil and the cause of the release have not been determined and TEML, together with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Division of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Economy, will be working to determine the source and the cause of the spill.

Tundra Energy Marketing is a privately-held, midstream service operator headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with field offices in southeast Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.