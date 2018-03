Media Advisory: TREB Economic Summit & Market Outlook 2018 – Durham Region

TORONTO, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media are invited to attend an exclusive Durham Region market outlook event hosted by Toronto Real Estate Board.

What: DURHAM REGION – TREB Economic Summit, Market Year in Review & Outlook Report 2018 Presentations: John DiMichele, CEO, TREB

Tim Syrianos, President, TREB

Steve Parish, Mayor, Town of Ajax

Dennis Roberts, President, Durham Region Association of REALTORS® Missing Middle: Diversifying Housing Stock

Paul Smetanin, President Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis (CANCEA) Housing Market Outlook

Jason Mercer, Toronto Real Estate Board, Director of Market Analysis When: Tuesday, March 20, 2018

9:20 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Where: DEER CREEK BANQUET FACILITY

2700 AUDLEY ROAD NORTH

AJAX, ON L1Z 1T7

Media Inquiries:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs

(416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com

Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®. Over 49,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board.

