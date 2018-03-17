Media Advisory: U.S. Olympian Gus Kenworthy reunites with his new puppy Beemo, just rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm

MONTREAL, March 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy will be in Montreal this Monday and available for interviews, photo and video at Humane Society International/Canada’s emergency shelter in Montreal, where over 80 dogs are receiving urgent care after being rescued by HSI from a South Korean dog meat farm. Kenworthy is in Montreal to pick up his amazing new puppy Beemo, saved from the same farm.

WHAT: Media availability

WHO: U.S. Olympian Gus Kenworthy and his amazing rescue puppy, Beemo, will reunite for the first time since they met at a South Korean dog meat farm. Gus will also interact with more than 80 other rescued dogs he last saw two weeks ago on the dog meat farm in South Korea.

WHERE: HSI/Canada’s temporary emergency shelter in Montreal – 7314 Mountain Sights Ave (south of Jean-Talon West), Montreal, Quebec H4P 2A6. Click here for the Google Map.

WHEN: Monday March 19th, 10am EST to noon EDT

To download high-resolution photos of Gus in South Korea, click here; then click “create account” at the top of the page, fill out your information, and someone will approve you for download right away.

Media Contact: Christopher Paré – office: 514 395-2914 x 206 / cell: 438 402-0643, email:cpare@hsi.org

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world’s largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide – on the web at www.hsicanada.ca