Media Advisory/Defence Construction Canada: Annual Public Meeting

What: 2017 Annual Public Meeting of Defence Construction Canada

Defence Construction Canada (DCC) is a Federal Crown corporation that provides innovative and cost-effective contracting, construction contract management, and full lifecycle support for infrastructure and environmental services required for the defence of Canada.

Who: James S. Paul – DCC President and Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Benjamin – Vice-President, Operations – Service Delivery and Corporate Planning

Mélinda Nycholat – Vice-President, Operations – Procurement

Ross Welsman – Vice-President, Operations – Business Management

Juliet Woodfield – Vice-President, Finance & Human Resources and Chief Financial Officer

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2017

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Constitution Square, 350 Albert Street, 2nd Floor

Constitution Room, Ottawa, Ontario