Media Advisory/Defence Construction Canada: Annual Public Meeting
|What:
|2017 Annual Public Meeting of Defence Construction Canada
|Defence Construction Canada (DCC) is a Federal Crown corporation that provides innovative and cost-effective contracting, construction contract management, and full lifecycle support for infrastructure and environmental services required for the defence of Canada.
|Who:
|James S. Paul – DCC President and Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Benjamin – Vice-President, Operations – Service Delivery and Corporate Planning
Mélinda Nycholat – Vice-President, Operations – Procurement
Ross Welsman – Vice-President, Operations – Business Management
Juliet Woodfield – Vice-President, Finance & Human Resources and Chief Financial Officer
|When:
|Tuesday, June 6, 2017
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
|Where:
|Constitution Square, 350 Albert Street, 2nd Floor
Constitution Room, Ottawa, Ontario
|To register for this event, send an email to [email protected] or call at (613) 990-3459 to confirm your attendance. Copies of DCC’s most recent Annual Report are available at www.dcc-cdc.gc.ca.
