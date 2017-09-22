Media Advisory/Photo Opp: CAA Nepean Store Grand Opening

OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAA North & East Ontario (CAA NEO) is celebrating the grand opening of its new store in Nepean. The store is a brand new facility, conveniently located and offers free parking. Week-long grand opening specials start Saturday September 23. Celebrate with us! Enjoy refreshments, giveaways and contests.

Date : Saturday, September 23, 2017 Time : 9:00 AM Photo Opp: Ribbon cutting ceremony Place : 1331 Clyde Ave. Ottawa, ON Who : Christina Hlusko, CEO, CAA NEO Mayor Watson, Councillor Brockington

For more information, please contact:

Mandy Chepeka

Communications Manager

CAA North & East Ontario

Phone: (613) 820-1895 ext 6415

Cell: (613) 797-1253

E-mail: mchepeka@caaneo.on.ca

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over six million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including air traveler rights, road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection.