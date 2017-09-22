Media Advisory/Photo Opp: CAA Nepean Store Grand Opening

Friday, September 22, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAA North & East Ontario (CAA NEO) is celebrating the grand opening of its new store in Nepean.  The store is a brand new facility, conveniently located and offers free parking.  Week-long grand opening specials start Saturday September 23.  Celebrate with us!  Enjoy refreshments, giveaways and contests.      

   
Date:  Saturday, September 23, 2017
Time:  9:00 AM
  Photo Opp: Ribbon cutting ceremony
Place: 1331 Clyde Ave. 
  Ottawa, ON
Who: Christina Hlusko, CEO, CAA NEO
  Mayor Watson, Councillor Brockington 
   

For more information, please contact:
Mandy Chepeka
Communications Manager
CAA North & East Ontario
Phone: (613) 820-1895 ext 6415
Cell: (613) 797-1253      
E-mail: mchepeka@caaneo.on.ca

About CAA
CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over six million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including air traveler rights, road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection.

