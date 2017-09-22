Media Advisory/Photo Opp: CAA Nepean Store Grand Opening
OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAA North & East Ontario (CAA NEO) is celebrating the grand opening of its new store in Nepean. The store is a brand new facility, conveniently located and offers free parking. Week-long grand opening specials start Saturday September 23. Celebrate with us! Enjoy refreshments, giveaways and contests.
|Date:
|Saturday, September 23, 2017
|Time:
|9:00 AM
|Photo Opp: Ribbon cutting ceremony
|Place:
|1331 Clyde Ave.
|Ottawa, ON
|Who:
|Christina Hlusko, CEO, CAA NEO
|Mayor Watson, Councillor Brockington
For more information, please contact:
Mandy Chepeka
Communications Manager
CAA North & East Ontario
Phone: (613) 820-1895 ext 6415
Cell: (613) 797-1253
E-mail: mchepeka@caaneo.on.ca
