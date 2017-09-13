MEDIA ALERT: 2017 Internet Hall of Fame to Honor a New Class of Inductees Who Have Helped Shape and Grow the Global Internet

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – September 13, 2017) –

WHAT: Fourteen people from around the world who have contributed significantly to the Internet’s inception, evolution and global growth will be inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame.

WHO: The Internet Hall of Fame was launched by the Internet Society in 2012. This year’s ceremony marks the fourth inductee class to be honored. The inductees were selected by an Advisory Board of past inductees who guide the Internet Hall of Fame.

WHEN: Monday, September 18, 2017, 5:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

The Internet Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be available for live online viewing via Livestream.

More details on the 2017 Internet Hall of Fame inductees, including their biographies and photos, can be found at www.internethalloffame.org when they are announced on September 18. You can follow the Internet Hall of Fame on Facebook and Twitter at @Internet_HOF (#IHOF2017).

WHY: The 2017 class of Internet Hall of Fame inductees have pushed the boundaries of technological and social innovation. They have promoted global access and reach, and increased our knowledge of how the Internet works, helping to ensure its widespread use.