MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance, San Jose State University to Host Jim Hogan Talk on “IR4: The Cognitive Era”

REDWOOD CITY, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 7, 2017) –

WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, and San Jose State University (SJSU)

WHAT: Will sponsor an evening with noted Silicon Valley Investor Jim Hogan, “IR4 (Fourth Industrial Revolution): The Cognitive Era”

WHEN: Wednesday, September 20, beginning at 6 p.m. with refreshments and networking. Jim’s talk will start at 7 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m.

WHERE:

San Jose State University

Student Union Theater

211 South 9th Street

San Jose, Calif. 95112

Complimentary parking is available

Hogan’s talk will address cognitive science, a diverse field unified by basic inquiries into how education, career and life change in The Cognitive Era, and how people, animals or computers think, act and learn. His presentation will explain how cognitive science brings together methods and discoveries from neuroscience, psychology, linguistics, philosophy and data/computer science to understand the mind/brain.

The event is open free of charge. Complimentary parking is available on the SJSU campus. To register, go to: http://bit.ly/2w8wUCt

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

Follow the ESD Alliance:

Website: esd-alliance.org

ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog: http://bit.ly/2oJUVzl

Twitter: @ESDAlliance

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8424092

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ESDAlliance

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.