MEDIA ALERT: Impinj Hosts Executives from Four of the Country’s Leading Healthcare Facilities to Discuss How They’re Using IoT to Improve Efficiency and Deliver High Quality Patient Care

SEATTLE, WA–(Marketwired – Feb 15, 2017) – HIMSS — As the healthcare industry grapples with balancing the need for efficiency with high quality patient care, Impinj (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, has organized a discussion with four of the institutions paving the way with implementation of cutting edge technologies. Coinciding with the 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference, Impinj will host a breakfast panel on Tuesday, Feb. 21 featuring executives from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Medical University of South Carolina, Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, and the Veterans Administration Salt Lake City.

WHAT: Impinj will host an engaging breakfast discussion featuring executives from four leading healthcare institutions on the impact of technology on the industry today. Included in the discussion will be an in-depth review of how they’re implementing the latest IoT technologies like RAIN RFID to track assets and manage supplies and how it’s improved efficiency in operations.

WHO: Senior-level industry experts will participate in a dynamic discussion about timely and relevant operations and patient care experiences facing healthcare companies.

Snapshot of breakfast panelists include:

William C. Hammond, Director, Supply Chain, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dan Altman, Capital & Support Services Operations Manager, Medical University of South Carolina

Arpit Mehta, Pharm.D., MPH, Pharmacy Operations Manager, Inova Fairfax Medical Campus

Steven J. Zoglman, MHA, Inventory Management Specialist/Project Manager, US Dept of Veteran’s Affairs

WHEN: Tuesday, February 21 from 8-9 a.m. EST to coincide with the 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference and Exhibition. For more information, visit: https://surveys.himss.org/checkbox/Survey.aspx?s=80e00c4e80634f63bc95cd1355718bdf

WHERE:

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Room 202C

Orlando, FL 32819

