Media Invitation: Noël pour tous: Quebec’s Largest Gift and Food Distribution Will Allow Thousands of Montreal’s Underprivileged Children to Have a Wonderful Christmas

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Noël pour tous event from Welcome Hall Mission will be taking place on December 1st to the delight of Montreal’s underprivileged children. Indeed, during the largest distribution of toys in Quebec, more than 2,700 children will be able to meet Santa Claus and receive their first gifts. For some of these children who have just arrived in Quebec this year, it will be their first Christmas party. To help Santa Claus (aka Benoit Dorais, president of the executive committee of the City of Montreal and mayor of the Southwest borough), many volunteers, with the help of Lucien DeBlois, former player of the Montreal Canadiens, Rosannie Filato, member of the executive committee of the City of Montreal, responsible for social and community development, homelessness and youth, sports and recreation, and Dominique Anglade, MP for Saint-Henri – Sainte-Anne will also put on their elf hat to distribute more than 6,000 gifts during the day.

December is also the busiest time of the Marché Bon Accueil, a unique place where Montreal’s underprivileged families can come to get free food that will allow them to enjoy a wonderful holiday season. More than 6,000 families are expected this year, representing more than twice the demand seen just over a few years ago. This dramatic increase is mainly due to the recent arrival of a large number of immigrants in Montreal.

“To meet this ever-growing demand, we have modernized our processes and equipment so that we can accommodate more families,” explains Sam Watts, President and CEO of Welcome Hall Mission. “Our annual toy distribution also helps our families who are struggling year-round to support their children.”

“Since we had to leave Greece to come to Quebec with our three children, Welcome Hall Mission has allowed us to get the help we needed to settle here,” says Mr. Sisu, a client of the organization. “The kids really enjoyed receiving great gifts last year and they are now looking forward to this day! My wife and I also take advantage of the many services offered there to help us find our place on the job market.”

The organization, which is primarily funded by donations from the public, offers the largest food aid program serving low-income Montrealers directly. Welcome Hall Mission also wishes to thank Café Southside, Hasbro, Ilot 307, Mega Brands and VoluntEARS Disney for their generous contribution that will make Noël pour tous an unforgettable event.

Tis the Season for Giving – But Give Wisely

As the Holiday season deploys, donors will be invited to contribute to many causes and should consider if their donation will create the biggest bang for their buck. For example, food bought in a supermarket with after-tax dollars delivers less and costs more. Instead, consider the buying power of some organizations that are making a difference in the community. “At Welcome Hall Mission, we can turn a $10 donation into over $100 worth of food because of our food recuperation capabilities and economies of scale. It is also important to consider that donors can obtain a significant tax break if the money is given to an organization that is authorized to issue tax receipts. Giving this holiday season is the right thing to do. How you give and whom you give it to matters. So give well and give effectively,” concludes Mr. Watts.

About Welcome Hall Mission

Established in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission has become the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need. Many programs are available to support the homeless, young single mothers, families, children and youth. Welcome Hall Mission gives them hope through concrete actions and effective solutions to help them improve their lives and reintegrate into society.

The media can come to meet Santa Claus, his volunteer elves and all the families on Saturday, December 1, from 9 AM to 4 PM (closed between noon and 1 pm) at 4755 Acorn Street, door D in Montreal.