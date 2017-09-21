Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. (MIHI) Announces Recruitment of Industry Veteran as COO

DULUTH, GA–(Marketwired – Sep 21, 2017) – Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MIHI) today announces the appointment of Kevin Swint to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. With more than 25 years of experience in operations and senior leadership experience in the health and wellness industry, Swint is a natural fit for MIHI’s mission to provide specialty telemedicine/telehealth services to patients in rural underserved areas.

As MIHI’s new COO, Swint will contribute his wealth of knowledge in IT, retail, healthcare and executive management experience to support the company’s corporate vision, which is spearheaded by company CEO Jake Sanchez.

“Being able to hire a high-quality, well-respected member of the business community to work for our young and exciting company is a notable achievement. Our successful recruitment of Kevin will prove to the industry that MIHI can and will continue to attract highly skilled individuals to work toward our goals and mission,” states Sanchez. “Hiring great people is how we excel, and Kevin is certainly in that category.”

In his new role, Swint will lead all operational, financial and client delivery services at MIHI. He will provide strategic leadership that will allow the organization to gain value, maximize profits, and innovate to move forward, leveraging expertise gained from his tenures at Arthur Andersen, IDS Scheer and Canon Technology Solutions. He also formerly worked for IBM where he served as a senior executive for over six years and was involved in bringing IBM’s innovations and assets to bear on behalf of Walmart Stores, Inc., as the retail giant continues to pursue transformative initiatives in the health and wellness market. Swint is also a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems, (CPHIMS), and is an active member of HIMSS.

“I am thrilled to be joining the MIHI team,” says Swint. “MIHI is well-positioned to drive new value for patients, providers and payers by increasing access to critical health and wellness services and products while seeking to bend the cost curve in pursuit of lower cost and improved outcomes for patients and their families.”

About Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc.

Medical Innovation Holdings (MIHI) is a Colorado-based publicly traded company that owns and operates strategically aligned health care service companies focused on the delivery of clinical virtual medicine (health) as a way of bringing quality medical care to all areas of need including rural and underdeveloped areas across the country. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, 3Point Care, we provide personalized high-tech high-touch telemedicine encounters pairing our virtual health specialty doctors with traditional primary doctors utilizing next-gen virtual health technologies to connect a patient with a multi-disciplinary specialty clinical health care practice. Through our other companies and relationships, we offer Affordable Care Organization (ACO) support, wellness and prevention, lab analysis and lab services, and remote diagnostic monitoring. We serve a number of constituents and stakeholders interested in reducing the cost of care, enhancing the quality of care, promoting access to care, and maintaining the continuum of care.

