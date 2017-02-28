MedicAlert Foundation Welcomes W2O Group President Bob Pearson to Board of Directors

SALIDA, CA–(Marketwired – February 28, 2017) – MedicAlert Foundation is pleased to announce that digital marketing and communications icon Bob Pearson has been elected to its Board of Directors. Pearson currently serves as President and Chief Innovation Officer of W2O Group. He was appointed at the Foundation’s Board Meeting on February 3, 2017 in Austin, Texas and will serve a three-year term.

Hailed as a marketing visionary, Pearson is the author of two marketing centric books, “Pre-Commerce” and “Storytizing”, that are shaping the way brands reach the market. Additionally, Pearson serves as an instructor for the Syracuse Center for Social Commerce and the U.S. State Department’s Marketing College. Prior to W2O Group, Pearson worked as VP of Communities and Conversations at Dell and also served as Head of Global Corporate Communications and Head of Global Pharma Communications at Novartis Pharmaceuticals in Basel, Switzerland.

“Bob is a fantastic leader with unmatched experience in healthcare marketing and digital communication,” said Robert Blount, chair of the MedicAlert Foundation Board, “We are pleased to have him join our Board as we move the Foundation forward. Bob’s expertise will be vital in helping to navigate MedicAlert’s leadership role in today’s digital and social era.”

Pearson is a sought-after speaker and leading voice on how companies should utilize social media, thanks to his globally-recognized efforts at Dell and his book Pre-Commerce: How Companies and Customers are Transforming Business Together. “I look forward to serving the millions of people that entrust MedicAlert with their health,” says Pearson. “This Foundation has a great, rich history and unique offerings in today’s healthcare climate. I am pleased by its commitment in becoming a more socially-engaging organization and anticipate great strides will be made in this aspect of the business.”

Established in 1956, the nonprofit charity MedicAlert Foundation pioneered the use of medical ID products and delivers the most dependable, responsive, and trusted Emergency Identification and Medical Information Network. MedicAlert provides the functionality of an e-health information exchange through an innovative combination of a unique patient identifier linked to a personal health record and a live 24/7 emergency response service. MedicAlert Foundation International medical ID products alert emergency personnel to a member’s primary health conditions, medications or other critical information. In addition to its 24-hour emergency response service, MedicAlert Foundation International also provides family and caregiver notification so that members can be reunited with their loved ones. Visit www.medicalert.org for more information.

