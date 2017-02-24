Medifirst Solutions Updates Shareholders

FREEHOLD, NJ–(Marketwired – Feb 24, 2017) – MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTCQB: MFST) (the “Company” or “Medifirst”) would like to update shareholders in order to follow up on its Time Machine Conference in Morocco, as well as to provide recent Company developments regarding its FDA cleared Infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device.

Medifirst is pleased to announce that it satisfied all the vendor registration requirements and has received a Client Approved status for the Mayo Clinic. Commented President Bruce J. Schoengood, “We are very pleased with being accepted as a vendor for such a prestigious and leading medical organization.” Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit medical practice and medical research group based in Rochester, Minnesota. It employs more than 4,500 physicians and scientists and 57,100 allied health staff. The practice specializes in treating difficult cases through tertiary care. It spends over $660 million a year on research.

The Company anticipates announcing, in the upcoming days, the appointment of a New York City Medical Director for the Time Machine Laser. This doctor and his practice, located on Central Park South, will serve as a training facility and a conduit to the Tri-State medical community to introduce and offer further services regarding the laser technology. Additionally, the Company will be hosting a private event to introduce its lasers to New York City-based physicians and healthcare professionals. Medifirst anticipates further details to be announced in the upcoming days and weeks.

Medifirst recently returned from Morocco, Dubai and France where the Company presented its technology to distributors and medical professionals from several countries. Commented President Bruce J. Schoengood, “The response has been overwhelming and we are working diligently to complete our negotiations and additional demonstrations, which involve ongoing meetings in the Mid-East, Africa and Europe. Medifirst would like to thank all the medical professionals we met in Morocco, Dubai and France.” A number of healthcare companies in different countries have requested to be distributors for the Company’s laser technology. Upon completion of a successful negotiation, Medifirst hopes to enter into an exclusive distribution agreement for a Morocco-based medical and healthcare distributor in the upcoming days. Additionally, Medifirst is in final negotiations, which if successful, involve bulk sales, with a London-based entrepreneur for representation in 11 countries to distribute the Time Machine Laser and ongoing negotiating continues with a Saudi-based medical distributor. Medifirst will update shareholders as soon as all negotiations and agreements are completed as to the final results in terms of sales and distribution. Medifirst continues presenting and working with individual practitioners for individual sales overseas and in the US, which efforts are focused on generating short-term revenues and establishing Time Machine ambassadors for longer-term growth. Continued Schoengood, “We know everyone is anxious for sales and great success and we are working as expeditiously as possible to complete all the current deals and continue to expand our sales force and infrastructure for both US and international sales.”

Medifirst anticipates a shift in its current strategy to increase its product portfolio through upcoming acquisitions. Exclusive licensing deals are very valuable but owning specific intellectual property which include trademarks, patents and all related IP, would provide more security as well as increased value to the Company. The company anticipates a rollout of additional products in 2017.

About Medifirst Solutions, Inc.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for “The Time Machine” Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Time Machine Series Lasers Model TTML-8102000 – 810/830nm is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Due to the decrease of inflammation, patients have seen immediate aesthetic improvements as well, such as in scar and incision healing. The hand-held laser device, with pinpoint accuracy, often gives patients immediate results with no redness, swelling or down-time. This unique laser device offers medical professionals an affordable and effective tool to enhance their treatment protocols for their patients and provide new revenue streams for their practice. The laser division will be operated out of Medifirst’s wholly owned subsidiary, Medical Lasers Manufacturer. Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com for more information. Follow on Twitter @Medi_First and for Facebook visit Medifirst Solutions.

