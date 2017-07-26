Medigus Broadens Availability of MUSE(TM) Through Distribution Agreement With ADMEDICS AG in Switzerland and Liechtenstein

OMER, ISRAEL–(Marketwired – Jul 26, 2017) – Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) (TASE: MDGS), a medical device company developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and a leader in direct visualization technology, today announced a distribution agreement in Switzerland and Liechtenstein with ADMEDICS AG (Advanced Medical Solutions AG), a distributor of minimally invasive medical devices. The commercialization agreement will take effect July 1, 2017; ADMEDICS AG will be required to purchase a minimum of EUR 1.8 million of Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler (MUSE™) equipment over the course of the five-year agreement.

“The introduction of a minimally invasive treatment option such as MUSE™ into Switzerland and Liechtenstein will greatly benefit gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) patients,” said Hans Jäggi, President, ADMEDICS AG. “MUSE™ addresses the unmet treatment need for patients who can no longer rely on drug therapy. This minimally invasive and more cost-effective option can benefit these patients, their doctors and the healthcare system at large.”

“GERD is a highly prevalent disease in Western countries[i], so we are excited to expand availability of MUSE™ to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, two development markets that will greatly benefit from it, ” said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Medigus. “We are pleased to have ADMEDICS AG as our partner, and our distribution agreement is an important milestone for expanding market access to our product.”

The MUSE system is a single-use flexible transoral stapler that merges the latest advancements in microvisual, ultrasonic and surgical stapling. The device comes equipped with an ultrasonic sight and range finder and a micro ScoutCam™ CMOS camera, which enables a single physician to perform an incisionless transoral fundoplication — the procedure intended to treat the anatomical cause of GERD, commonly referred to as acid reflux.

Those who experience symptoms such as heartburn or regurgitation twice a week or more, may be at risk for persistent GERD.

About Medigus

Medigus is a medical device company specializing in developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and highly innovative imaging solutions. They are the pioneer developer of the MUSE™ system, an FDA cleared and CE marked endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication (TF) for the treatment of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), one of the most common chronic conditions in the world. In 2016, the CMS established the Category I CPT® Code of 43210 for TF procedures, such as the ones performed with MUSE, which establishes reimbursement values for physicians and hospitals. MUSE is gaining adoption in key markets around the world — it is available in world-leading healthcare institutions in the U.S., Europe and Israel. Medigus is also in the process of obtaining regulatory clearance in China. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the TASE (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange). To learn more about the company’s advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com or www.RefluxHelp.com.

