MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Announces Reorganization of Germany Operations

ORLANDO, FL–(Marketwired – Apr 28, 2017) – MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCQB: MDIT) (the “Company”) specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of molecular biomarkers and premium medical devices for detection, risk assessment and diagnosis of cancer and precancerous conditions, announced the restructuring of its organization in Germany to position the Company for revenue growth and profitability.

Effective immediately, three new reporting lines have been established for the organization in Germany. All sales, marketing and sales fulfillment personnel and activities will report into Jeff Rencher, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. All manufacturing, R&D, technical service and quality management personnel and activities will report into Stephen Von Rump, Chief Commercialization and Strategy Officer. All financial personnel and activities will report into Susan Weisman, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rencher, Mr. Von Rump and Ms. Weisman all report directly to David Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“The purpose of this reorganization is to position the Company for the next level of growth and profitability,” said Mr. Patterson. “To reach our goals of globalization and revenue increase requires a different approach to the business. We needed to integrate the organization and put in place the infrastructure needed to achieve those goals.”

Near-term objectives for the new organization include refocusing sales activities to better serve the existing customer base, pursue new sales opportunities, and revamping manufacturing, service and R&D activities to improve quality and customer support, and better align the company’s product portfolio to new global opportunities.

About MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc.

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Inc., is a Delaware registered company consisting of wholly-own MEDITE GmbH a Germany-based company with its subsidiaries. On April 3, 2014, MEDITE was acquired by former CytoCore, Inc. a biomolecular diagnostics company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of cost-effective cancer screening systems and Biomarkers to assist in the early detection of cancer. By acquiring MEDITE the company changed from solely research operations to an operating company with a well-developed infrastructure, 80 employees in four countries, a distribution network to about 70 countries worldwide, a well-known and established brand name and a wide range of products for anatomic pathology, histology and cytology laboratories.

