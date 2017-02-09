MedTech Innovator Announces Baxter as Newest Industry Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – February 09, 2017) – MedTech Innovator, the industry’s nonprofit global competition and accelerator, announced today its partnership with Baxter International, a global leader in providing lifesaving renal and medical products, technologies and therapies.

“For more than 85 years, Baxter has been a pioneer of healthcare. We are advancing the frontiers of care with innovative new therapies and technologies focused on improving outcomes, safety and value while broadening access to patients,” said Anne E. Sissel, vice president and head of Baxter Ventures. “We are proud to partner with MedTech Innovator to identify and assist emerging companies around the world and to collaborate with our peers to transform healthcare.”

Through the generous support of partners and sponsors, like Baxter, MedTech Innovator will award more than $500,000 in cash prizes, scholarships, and in-kind services to startup companies during its 2017 competition. Selected startups will gain increasing exposure to industry leaders, as they advance through several rounds, including online application reviews, in-person pitch events, and contests at three conferences. Applications for MedTech Innovator 2017 are now open, and the deadline for online submissions is Feb. 28.

“MedTech Innovator is the industry’s platform to find the best new medical technologies and digital health products, and we rely on the leading players to provide guidance, feedback, and evaluation to these transformative startups,” MedTech Innovator CEO Paul Grand said. “We are pleased to welcome Baxter as our newest partner to help achieve this goal and further our mission.”

Baxter joins the list of official partners and sponsors of MedTech Innovator 2017, including establishing partners Johnson & Johnson and RCT Ventures, and annual program partners BD, AdvaMed, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and Innovation in Medtech.

About Baxter International Inc.

Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; biosurgery products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software and services. The company’s global footprint and the critical nature of its products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare in emerging and developed countries. Baxter’s employees worldwide are building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of healthcare innovations that enable patient care.

About MedTech Innovator

MedTech Innovator is the industry’s nonprofit global competition and accelerator for medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator 2017 features 100 companies that address one or more of the transformative themes identified in an annual survey of leading manufacturers and providers.

To learn more about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/ and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter.