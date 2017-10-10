MEF Issues First Release of LSO Presto SDK for Service Orchestration Over Multiple Network Technology Domains

THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS–(Marketwired – Oct 10, 2017) – SDN NFV World Congress 2017 - MEF, the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated services, has achieved a major milestone with the first release of the LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Presto SDK (software development kit) that features standardized open APIs for orchestrating connectivity services over multiple network technology domains. The introduction of the LSO Presto SDK coincides with the announced release of the LSO Sonata SDK that relates to service orchestration across multiple service providers worldwide. The intra- and inter-provider LSO APIs included in these new SDKs are now available for experimental use by MEF members and associated MEF programs.

“This type of collaborative work involving MEF members and other industry organizations is critical for creating a global ecosystem of networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “As standardized open LSO APIs are developed, demonstrated, and implemented, we will be able to start certifying orchestrated services and their enabling technologies like we certify standardized CE 2.0 services and equipment today.”

“MEF is excited by the major strides we are making in developing model-driven ‘North-South’ intra-provider LSO Presto APIs and ‘East-West’ inter-provider LSO Sonata APIs that are required to deliver orchestrated on-demand services over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “We congratulate MEF’s LSO leadership team and project contributors for their diligent efforts to enable orchestration regardless of the mix of underlying network technologies.”

LSO Presto SDK and APIs

In accordance with the LSO Framework, MEF members are working to create a suite of standardized LSO Presto APIs defined in MEF Interface Profile Specifications (IPSs) dealing with network resource provisioning, performance monitoring, and other functions over various technology domains (e.g., Packet WAN, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, 5G, etc.). Leveraging ONF’s TAPI model for network resource activation and topology, MEF expects to publish the LSO Presto NRP (Network Resource Provisioning) IPS in the near future. In the meantime, the first release of the LSO Presto SDK that includes the LSO Presto NRP API for Packet WAN implementations is now available on the MEF-Git.

“The LSO Presto SDK enables MEF members to experiment with the LSO Presto NRP API and to speed commercialization of products that will align with the upcoming NRP IPS,” said Pascal Menezes. “Based on pre-standard versions of the IPSs, MEF SDKs enable developers to automate the generation of standardized open APIs. We will work closely with our members and various open source partners to realize their standardized implementation, which promotes interoperability.”

The LSO Presto NRP API already is supported within an OpenDaylight SDN controller plug-in contributed into the ODL UNI Manager project. The SDK includes a reference implementation with the ODL SDN controller that demonstrates how a northbound application can provision an end-to-end network connectivity service between two endpoints in both a technology-agnostic and vendor-agnostic manner.

In the future, LSO Presto APIs will evolve to support more technology domains, business requirements, and use cases.

CenturyLink, Amartus, Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, and Nokia are among the leading contributors to the first LSO Presto SDK release.

Jack Pugaczewski, Distinguished Architect, CenturyLink

“The LSO Presto SDK is the result of an excellent collaboration between dedicated individuals from multiple industry associations and standards development organizations. The effort demonstrates a truly agile approach that is a template for future API and SDK efforts.”

Bartosz Michalik, Technical Architect, Amartus

“The Presto SDK consists of concrete building blocks that enable rapid adoption of the LSO architecture. The individuals collaborating in multiple working groups and the CTO office projects invested significant time and effort in exposing open models, API definitions, reference implementations, and many other technology artifacts with the single objective of driving the industry towards an agile and orchestrated world.”

Tara Cummings, Solution Architect, Ericsson

“The Presto SDK highlights the agile process at MEF that enables acceptance, implementation and feedback for specification standards. This collaborative effort combined with software and networking expertise provides an excellent reference implementation that removes ambiguity and reduces the learning curve that comes with interpreting standards.”

Shinya Nakamura, Executive Technology Architect, NEC

“NEC and Netcracker have been leading the deployment of SDN/NFV solutions and recognize the need for standardized interfaces for widespread and successful adoption of the technology. We believe that the MEF LSO APIs, including the LSO Presto SDKs, are a major step towards achieving multi-party interoperability in the software-defined era. We are committed to supporting the MEF’s initiatives towards this goal and will continue our efforts as leading contributors to the NRM, NRP IPS, LSO Presto SDK and Optical Transport projects in MEF.”

Andrea Mazzini, Sr. Systems Engineer, Nokia

“The seamless management of network resources in a multi-carrier, multi-vendor, multi-technology environment has long been requested. From conceptual models to interoperable code, MEF is successfully putting together all the right pieces and leveraging agile development to solve this multi-dimensional problem. This is an unprecedented chance for innovation.”

