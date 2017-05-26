MEG Energy provides Annual and Special Meeting voting results

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 25, 2017.

Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, the results being as follows:

Director Vote For Withhold Vote # % # % Boyd Anderson 230,187,237 99.98 48,939 0.02 Harvey Doerr 230,121,824 99.95 114,352 0.05 Robert Hodgins 229,923,152 99.86 313,024 0.14 Timothy Hodgson 230,188,514 99.98 47,662 0.02 William R. Klesse 222,151,667 96.49 8,084,509 3.51 David B. Krieger 229,453,100 99.66 783,076 0.34 William J. McCaffrey 177,440,470 77.07 52,795,706 22.93 Jeffrey J. McCaig 229,840,359 99.83 395,817 0.17 James D. McFarland 193,246,258 83.93 36,989,918 16.07 Diana McQueen 230,000,493 99.90 235,683 0.10

Shareholders approved the Corporation’s amended and restated Shareholder Rights Plan, with 87.07% of the votes cast being in favour.

Shareholders also passed a resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, with 98.30% of the votes cast being in favour.

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

Lastly, after serving as a director of the Corporation for over 13 years, Peter Kagan stepped down from the Corporation’s board of directors effective May 25, 2017. “Peter joined MEG’s Board as we were working to expand and define our resources, and I would like to thank him for his thoughtful leadership and counsel on the board,” said Bill McCaffrey, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. “Although Peter will be missed, the foundations that he helped put in place will ensure the future success of the company.”

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEG.”

