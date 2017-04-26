Melcor REIT announces 2017 AGM Trustee voting results
EDMONTON, AB–(Marketwired – April 26, 2017) – Melcor REIT (TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held on April 26, 2017. A total of 15,786,300 units were voted in person or by proxy, representing 61.27% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:
|Nominee
|% Votes For
|% Votes Withheld
|Brian Hunt
|99.91%
|0.09%
|Patrick Kirby
|99.92%
|0.08%
|Donald Lowry
|99.91%
|0.09%
|Andrew Melton
|99.92%
|0.08%
|Larry Pollock
|99.92%
|0.08%
|Darin Rayburn
|99.92%
|0.08%
|Ralph Young
|99.92%
|0.08%
Melcor REIT also announced that first quarter results will be released on Friday, May 6, 2016 prior to market open. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) that day.
About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.78 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.
