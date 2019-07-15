Home | Business News | Financial News | Melcor REIT declares July, August and September distributions, unchanged from previous months; announces Q2-2019 conference call details Melcor REIT declares July, August and September distributions, unchanged from previous months; announces Q2-2019 conference call details CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAlexandria Minerals Confirms that Previous Agnico Eagle Mines Offer has Expired; The Alexandria Board, ISS and Glass Lewis Support the O3 Mining OfferFaircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces July DistributionsPure Gold Announces Concurrent Non-Brokered Financing Increasing Its Total Financing to $45.5 Million