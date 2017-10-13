Melcor REIT declares October, November and December distributions; announces Q3-2017 conference call details

EDMONTON, AB–(Marketwired – October 13, 2017) – Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.05625 per unit for the months of October, November and December 2017.

The October, November and December distributions will be payable as follows:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount October 2017 October 31, 2017 November 15, 2017 $0.05625 per unit November 2017 November 30, 2017 December 15, 2017 $0.05625 per unit December 2017 December 29, 2017 January 15, 2018 $0.05625 per unit

Melcor REIT also announced that results for the third quarter of 2017 will be released on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 after market close. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) on Thursday, November 2, 2017.

Conference Call

Toronto area: 416-340-8527

Toll free: 1-800-355-4959

Webcast & Replay

The call will also be webcast (listen only) at http://www.gowebcasting.com/8984. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 37 properties representing approximately 2.71 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.