Memex Inc. Presenting at the IMPACT Manufacturing and EASTEC Summits

BURLINGTON, ON–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) – Memex Inc. (“MEMEX”) (TSX VENTURE: OEE) today announced that President and CEO David McPhail will present the Company’s smart manufacturing vision at IMPACT Manufacturing Spring Summit on May 7 through 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada at 11.00 am on May 8th 2017. Additionally, MEMEX will be participating at EASTEC, May 16 – 18 in West Springfield, Massachusetts and David McPhail will be presenting at the Smart Manufacturing Hub.

“The IMPACT Manufacturing and EASTEC summits are dedicated to helping manufacturers increase productivity,” said Mr. McPhail. “These forums are perfect to showcase MERLIN Tempus smart manufacturing features to an audience focused on optimizing operations. We look forward to returning to these conferences, sharing our best practices, and showing manufacturers how MERLIN can unlock value hidden within their facilities.”

About the IMPACT Manufacturing Spring Summit

Hosted twice a year, IMPACT Manufacturing Summit is the leading executive level conference for the manufacturing industry in the U.S. The program delivers a unique mixture of: strategic presentations and panels from industry thought leaders, real world customer led case studies, targeted research meetings with leading solution providers, and engaging networking opportunities with high profile industry peers. For more information, visit http://www.impactspring.com.

About EASTEC

EASTEC, New England’s premier manufacturing exposition, returns May 16 through 18, 2017. With more than 500 exhibitors, complimentary conference sessions, industry keynotes, and much more, EASTEC is an event dedicated to keeping northeast manufacturers competitive. It’s where manufacturing ideas, processes and products that make an impact in the northeast region, are highlighted through exhibits, education and networking events. The event offers a unique chance to connect with resources that can solve your company’s most pressing problems, improve productivity and increase profits. It’s clear why so many business owners, engineers, designers, production managers and purchasing executives attend EASTEC to keep their operations current. EASTEC brings human ingenuity and manufacturing brilliance together. For more information, visit http://www.easteconline.com.

About MEMEX

MEMEX was founded with a vision to improve the way automated machine and production equipment work and connect on the factory floor. Since then MEMEX has proved itself a pioneer in IIoT time and again. The company is committed to its mission of “successfully transforming factories of today into factories of the future” and envisions converting every machine into a node on the corporate network, creating visibility from shop-floor-to-top-floor. MEMEX is the developer of MERLIN, an award-winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in Real-Time. MEMEX’s software and hardware IIoT solution enable customers to achieve tangible IIoT-centric business outcomes. The MERLIN software suite and connectivity products has enabled manufacturers to achieve upwards of a 50% increase in productivity and a 20%-plus increase in profit, on average. Additionally, customers have secured payback in less than four months, which equates to an Internal Rate of Return greater than 300 per cent. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com.