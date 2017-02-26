MenuSano gives restaurants a painless way to keep up with health trends and Ontario’s new healthy menu regulations

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – February 26, 2017) – MenuSano, a new web-based tool that helps restaurants calculate their nutritional information, is debuting at the Restaurants Canada Show this February 26-28. Restaurants are now able to quickly and accurately calculate the nutritional content of recipes and menus online in order to provide their guests with accurate information on what they are eating and attract more of today’s health-conscious diners.

With the passage into law of the Ontario Healthy Menu Choices Act in January 2017, Ontario restaurants with more than 20 locations are required to provide the amount of calories in all of their menu items, including drinks. Complying with this legislation brings new expense and challenge to restaurant owners because with every new menu item or menu change, a nutritionist or lab analysis is required to recalculate calories. MenuSano simplifies the task by allowing restaurant owners to accurately and affordably calculate calories themselves by using the web-based tool to access a nutritional database of 12,900 unique ingredients and 80,000 unique food items. With a click of a button, MenuSano can also produce branded printer-friendly versions of which can be inserted into the menu right away.

Nutrition has become essential in people’s everyday lives. 48% of Canadians are eating out at least once a week, and seven out of 10 of those diners are indicating they want healthier menu options. 59% of those who eat out indicate that a menu would be the most useful vehicle for nutritional information.

“MenuSano makes it easy for restaurants to give their guests the nutritional information they want, even if it’s not required,” says Sonia Couto, Director of Operations, MenuSano. “Our online nutrition calculator makes it easier for owners and chefs to stay in compliance with new healthy menu legislation and create healthier, and lower calorie food offerings through greater insight into the nutritional composition of recipes and meals.”

“Today’s consumer is very concerned with the quality of the food that they eat. Nutrition value is now a major player when making a choice in a restaurant — low sodium, less sugar, just about the right amount of protein, less saturated fat, and the list could go on. MenuSano brings this information in an easy manner to the consumer. Our guests welcomed the breakdown of our recipes and we feel that this will be a great marketing tool since our menu is very healthy,” says Albino Silva of Chiado Fine Dining, a MenuSano customer.

MenuSano has been tested and popularly received by restaurants, hospitals, and Toronto & Ottawa Public Health “Diner Savvy Programs.” With a MenuSano subscription, restaurants can enter unlimited recipes and create unlimited nutrition labels and menus.

Visitors to RC Show 2017 can come see what MenuSano has to offer in Tech Pavilion Booth #5048, or register for a free trial of MenuSano here.

