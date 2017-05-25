Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Barclays 2017 High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference

NEW YORK, May 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq:MERC) (TSX:MERC.U) today announced that Vice President, Controller Richard Short will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

Barclays 2017 High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference

Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm

The Broadmoor

1 Lake Avenue

Colorado Springs

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors Presentations” section on the Company’s web site (http://www.mercerint.com/s/Presentations.asp) on the morning of the event.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 1.5 million tonnes of NBSK pulp and 550 million fbm of softwood lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at http://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

CONTACT: APPROVED BY: David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA President & CEO (604) 684-1099 David K. Ure, CPA, CGA Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary (604) 684-1099