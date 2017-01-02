Mercury Marine announces exclusive distribution agreement with Supratechnic

FOND DU LAC, WI–(Marketwired – January 02, 2017) – Mercury Marine, the world leader in recreational, commercial and government marine propulsion, announced today that it has entered in to an exclusive distribution agreement with Supratechnic Pte Ltd, one of the largest marine distributors in Asia, based out of Singapore. This strategic partnership will allow Mercury to expand and build a regional distribution channel in Southeast Asia that will include all of Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Brunei.

“This new relationship will allow Mercury to further penetrate the commercial market in Asia, giving us the opportunity to grow both in product range and territorial expansion,” said John Pfeifer, Mercury Marine president. “We have very robust growth plans over the next three years for our commercial business and expect to see that growth immediately.”

“This is a great opportunity for a very well established, and successful distribution company in a commercial market region like Asia to partner with one of the largest marine propulsion companies in the world,” said Mr. Chow Kum Hoong, managing director of Supratechnic. “We have been in business with Mercury’s competitor for over 40 years. We are very impressed with the new line of Sea Pro commercial outboards and they will perfectly match our vision for growth in these commercial markets. We are excited about this new relationship and look forward to a strong future together.”

Under this new distribution agreement, Supratechnic will operate as an exclusive independent distributor, developing its own dealer and branch network throughout Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei. Supratechnic’s dealer network of more than 50 locations will all now offer Mercury product, some exclusively.

“This partnership allows Mercury to align itself with the best distribution partner in the commercial market in Asia,” said Randy Caruana, Mercury Marine vice president North & Central America and Asia Pacific. “Malaysia and Indonesia account for a large percentage of the outboard industry volume in Asia, so making sure we are aligned to be successful with the right partner is paramount. Mercury now has the best line of commercial outboards and competitive diesels to help grow our business in these markets.”

“The combination of Mercury’s industry leading products with Supratechnic’s outstanding marketing, distribution and service will drive growth for both companies,” said Pfeifer. “It is a perfect fit.”

About Mercury Marine

