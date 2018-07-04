Merkel Warns Trump About Trade War

CBJ — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned U.S. President Donald Trump against moving ahead with his trade war agenda after he threatened to impose tariffs on automobiles from the European Union.

Trump’s blustering has to be taken seriously, because his administration has already slapped harsh 25% tariffs on steel and 10% on aluminum.

Trump recently stated that Europe is “possibly as bad as China” on trade. Reports indicate he is considering an import tax of 20% on vehicles imported from the EU.