Message following the passing of Jacques Daoust

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 3, 2017) - Following the passing of Mr. Jacques Daoust, the Laurentian Bank’s management team would like to convey its most sincere condolences to his family and those closed to him.

From 1998 to 2005, Mr. Daoust held various senior management positions at Laurentian Bank.

“Mr. Daoust’s tenure at our institution was marked by a desire to facilitate access to a range of quality investment products for our clients. We commend his contribution to the development of our institution and his undeniable participation in Quebec’s economic development”, said François Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank.