Friday, September 22, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Metalla Announces New OTC Stock Trading Symbol

Metalla Announces New OTC Stock Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (“Metalla” or the “Company”) (CSE:MTA) (OTCQB:MTAFF) (FRANKFURT:X9CP) is pleased to announce it has changed its Over The Counter (“OTC”) stock symbol to MTAFF. (OTCQB:MTAFF) The Company’s primary symbol, MTA (CSE:MTA) traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) will remain in place.

“Effective September 22, 2017, the symbol for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. on the OTCQB exchange will be MTAFF,” said Brett Heath, President and CEO. “The Company’s former symbol will no longer be used.”

About Metalla
Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Brett Heath, President & CEO
Phone: 604-696-0741
Email:  info@metallaroyalty.com
Website: www.metallaroyalty.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Barry Mire: bmire@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

Recommended
Dundee Corporation and United Hydrocarbon International Corp. Announce Closing of Transaction With Delonex Energy Limited
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Set To Attend The MedTech Conference