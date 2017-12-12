Metalla Announces Record Quarterly Production, Monthly Dividend, and Raised Guidance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (“Metalla” or the “Company”) (CSE:MTA) (OTCQX:MTAFF) (FRANKFURT:X9CP) announces preliminary production results for the three months ended November 30, 2017 (“Q2”) of 158,865 ounces (“oz.”) of silver (“Ag”) shipped and provisionally invoiced. In addition, Metalla held 25,906 oz. Ag of attributable inventory at the end of the quarter, to be realized in the subsequent quarter. Metalla expects Q2 financial statements and MD&A to be released in January 2018.

DIVIDEND

Metalla is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved and declared a monthly cash dividend payment of CAD$ 0.001 per share on its common shares for the upcoming quarter (subject to any applicable tax withholding obligations). The monthly record and payment date is set out in the table below starting in January 2018, and will be made to shareholders of record as set out below. The Company plans to expand this dividend over the calendar year of 2018, with the goal of paying out 50% of its after tax and G&A operating cash flow. It is the intention of the Company that the dividend amount will be linked to the gold and silver price and operating cash flow the Company’s royalties and streams generate. It will be adjusted quarterly to represent any new cash flowing assets currently under development and to reflect any changes in the gold and silver price.

DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Record Date Payment Date Payment Amount ($CAD) January January 3, 2018 January 15, 2018 $0.001 February February 1, 2018 February 15, 2018 $0.001 March March 1, 2018 March 15, 2018 $0.001

In the future, and assuming compliance with all applicable securities laws, the Company plans to offer a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) once it reaches certain requirements to efficiently provide the DRIP to all of its shareholders globally.

GUIDANCE

Metalla is raising its production guidance for its fiscal year ended May 31, 2018 to 450,000 to 500,000 oz. of Ag from its previously stated 400,000 to 470,000 oz. of Ag. This is primarily due to higher silver production and recoveries at the Endeavor Mine. The operator is also engaged in an active exploration and expansion drilling program with the goal of increasing the life of mine.

Brett Heath, Metalla’s President & CEO commented, “For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, our revenue and cash flow from sales are expected to grow significantly compared to the previous quarter. That growth reflects the Endeavor Mine achieving a full quarter of normalized production.” Mr. Heath continued, “It is with great satisfaction that we have achieved a goal of paying a dividend that we set out to accomplish when we started just over a year ago. This demonstrates to the market Metalla’s strict discipline and proven strategy of acquiring royalty and streaming assets, building real accretive value, and now being able to share that with every owner of the Company. We continue to seek accretive acquisitions to build the Company’s value on a per share basis.”

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a director of Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a QP as defined in “National Instrument 43-101 Standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Metalla

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com

