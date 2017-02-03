Metallum Receives Approval for Change of Business

HALIFAX, NS–(Marketwired – February 02, 2017) – Metallum Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MRV) ( the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its change of business (“COB”) from a Mining Issuer to an Investment Issuer. On a going forward basis, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, the Company will focus upon strategic investments in private and public company securities. Trading in the Company’s shares will resume on February 6, 2017 under the symbol TORR.

At the Company’s recent Annual General and Special Meeting, the Company received overwhelming support for its COB and other matters. In excess of 99% of voting shareholders approved the COB, the name change to Torrent Capital Ltd. (“Torrent”) and the consolidation of its common shares on a basis of one new common share for every three common shares currently outstanding (the “Consolidation”). The Company has filed articles of amendment to effect the name change to Torrent and the Consolidation, and both will be in effect when the shares of the Company recommence trading on February 6, 2017.

Torrent also wishes to announce the appointment of Scott Gardner, CFA as the Chief Investment Officer of Torrent. Mr. Gardner has over 20 years of investment experience, including 16 years as a portfolio manager where he has managed a multitude of investment mandates for international clients. He was responsible for advisory business, which included discretionary investment management, investment strategy and research, as well as the sourcing and vetting of a wide range of investment banking opportunities.

Escrow Update

Further to the Company’s information circular dated October 31, 2016, the chart below provides an update to the securities of the Company held by Directors which will be escrowed as part of its COB:

Name and Municipality of Residence of Securityholder Number of securities to be held in escrow(1)(2) Wade Dawe

Halifax, Nova Scotia 3,520,000 Kevin Bullock

Toronto, Ontario 190,375(3) Carl Hansen

Mississauga, Ontario 144,500(3) Jim Megann

Halifax, Nova Scotia 234,333 Philip Armstrong

Toronto, Ontario 100,000 Total: 4,252,666

Notes: (1) The numbers have been adjusted to account for the Consolidation. (2) Under the escrow agreement, the securities will be released as follows: (i) 25% on the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin (which will be February 2, 2017); (ii) 25% on the date that is 6 months from the Final Exchange Bulletin; (iii) 25% on the date that is 12 months from the Final Exchange Bulletin; and (iv) 25% on the date that is 18 months from the Final Exchange Bulletin. (3) Kevin Bullock and Carl Hansen will not receive an initial release on the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin, but rather their releases will be evenly divided over the other three releases.

About Torrent

Torrent is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) with its registered and head office in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Torrent has, post consolidation, 23,648,336 common shares outstanding and approximately $6.4 million in cash, a 12% promissory note of $270,770, a $150,000 receivable,1,562,500 common shares of OneUp Canada, and no debt.

