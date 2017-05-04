Metasearch: The Winning Approach To Direct Bookings

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – May 3, 2017) – Technology has consistently changed our approach to the ways we manage and do business. As consumers are always connected to their digital channels, their digital habits are constantly evolving. These constant shifts have challenged the hospitality industry to keep pace with new technology and trends so as to compete in the online community space.

Optimising a hotel’s online distribution to drive more direct traffic requires digital marketing strategy and tools to be efficient and effective in their efforts within the online community.

To compete effectively in the digital community space, an effective Digital Marketing strategy to drive more qualified traffic and conversion to the hotel’s website is pertinent. This plan encompasses Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Pre-and Retargeting Display Ads Campaigns, AdWords and the ultimate driver Metasearch.

Since the fourth quarter of 2016, Metasearch has grown to become the most important advertising channel for hotels outpacing even AdWords.** This trend is escalating…

In this article, we at FASTBOOKING will analyse the various metasearch players including TripAdvisor, Google Hotel Ads, Trivago, HotelsCombined and their main KPIs in terms of volume, cost, Return on Investment and how they have evolved over the years. We will also share insights on other traffic acquisition services such as Google AdWords and Display Advertising.

This report aims to provide hoteliers with a detailed snapshot of the top players in the digital marketing space together with their performance. We hope this will provide a clear vision on the best techniques to improve a hotel’s online performance. Our primary objective is to share our ‘know-how’ to guide hoteliers and for them to TAKE BACK THE POWER on their distribution.

Get a clear vision on the various Metasearch channels and obtain tips on how to manoeuvre it. Click to read more of the new analysis.

About FASTBOOKING

FASTBOOKING offers leading edge e-commerce solutions for hotels to boost their direct sales strategy. Our solutions are based on a cutting-edge cloud platform and our proven expertise in digital marketing enabling hotels to boost brand visibility and promote online sales through online and mobile channels. Our local experts offer daily support to hoteliers, in more than 90 countries, to help them leverage our solutions and retain their independence.

Founded in 2000, FASTBOOKING is now part of AccorHotels group, as the specialist for digital solutions dedicated to independent hotels.

**Source: FASTBOOKING analysis on a panel of 1000+ independent Hoteliers and Hotel groups based in Europe and Asia.