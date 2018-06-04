Methanex Corporation Appoints Maureen Howe to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maureen Howe to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Howe brings a wealth of finance and capital market experience to the Board. Ms. Howe served as Managing Director of Equity Research of Energy Infrastructure at RBC Capital Markets from 1996 to 2008. Prior to working at RBC Capital Markets, Ms. Howe held finance positions in the utility industry, investment banking and portfolio management. Ms. Howe holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree from the University of Manitoba and a Ph.D in Finance from the University of British Columbia.

Ms. Howe, a Canadian resident, also serves as a director of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, director and Chair of the Audit Committee at TimberWest Forest Corp., director and Chair of the Investment Committee at the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, director at the Board of the Canadian Research Foundation and Chair of the Advisory Board for Phillips Hager & North Centre for Financial Research.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets.

