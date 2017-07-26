Methanex Increases its Existing Share Repurchase Program to 10% of Public Float

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Methanex Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to its existing Normal Course Issuer Bid originally announced on March 6, 2017 (the “Bid”) which increases the number of common shares (“Shares”) that may be purchased under the Bid from 4,492,141 to 6,152,358, representing 10% of the public float at the time of the announcement of the Bid, and the maximum number of common shares that may be purchased under the Bid.

To date, the Company has repurchased 3,755,000 Shares under the Bid at a weighted average purchase price of US$44.66 per share. Commencing August 1, 2017, the remaining shares under the amended Bid may be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) up to and including March 12, 2018. The Company has received TSX approval of the amended Bid. No other terms of the Bid have been amended.

John Floren, President and CEO of Methanex commented, “Our announcement of an increase to the existing share repurchase program builds on a long track record of returning excess cash to shareholders. As we continue to achieve excellent production and sales results, we have the capacity to generate strong cash flows at a range of methanol prices. With a solid liquidity position and strong balance sheet, we have the financial strength and flexibility to meet all of our financial and capital commitments, pursue our near-term growth opportunities in Chile, and deliver on our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders.”

Purchases will be made from time to time at the then current market price of the Shares and all Shares purchased will be cancelled. Subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, daily repurchases under the program will not exceed 75,192 common shares, representing 25 percent of the Company’s average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six month period ended on February 28, 2017. The Company has entered into an automatic securities purchase plan with its broker in connection with purchases to be made under this program.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”.

