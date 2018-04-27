Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 26, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 70,682,821 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.4% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of

Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Bruce Aitken 68,827,736 99.67 228,850 0.33 Douglas Arnell 68,602,659 99.34 453,927 0.66 Howard Balloch 65,418,784 94.73 3,637,802 5.27 Phillip Cook 68,614,830 99.36 441,756 0.64 John Floren 68,903,063 99.78 153,523 0.22 Thomas Hamilton 68,834,678 99.68 221,908 0.32 Robert Kostelnik 68,620,949 99.37 435,637 0.63 Douglas Mahaffy 68,616,809 99.36 439,777 0.64 Janice Rennie 66,028,900 95.62 3,027,686 4.38 Margaret Walker 69,010,326 99.93 46,260 0.07 Benita Warmbold 68,950,671 99.85 105,915 0.15

Shareholders also voted over 96% in favour of the advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 2, 2018.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

