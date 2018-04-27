Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 26, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 70,682,821 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.4% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|Director
|Votes For
|% of
Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
| % of Votes
Withheld
|Bruce Aitken
|68,827,736
|99.67
|228,850
|0.33
|Douglas Arnell
|68,602,659
|99.34
|453,927
|0.66
|Howard Balloch
|65,418,784
|94.73
|3,637,802
|5.27
|Phillip Cook
|68,614,830
|99.36
|441,756
|0.64
|John Floren
|68,903,063
|99.78
|153,523
|0.22
|Thomas Hamilton
|68,834,678
|99.68
|221,908
|0.32
|Robert Kostelnik
|68,620,949
|99.37
|435,637
|0.63
|Douglas Mahaffy
|68,616,809
|99.36
|439,777
|0.64
|Janice Rennie
|66,028,900
|95.62
|3,027,686
|4.38
|Margaret Walker
|69,010,326
|99.93
|46,260
|0.07
|Benita Warmbold
|68,950,671
|99.85
|105,915
|0.15
Shareholders also voted over 96% in favour of the advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 2, 2018.
Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.
Inquiries:
Kim Campbell
Manager, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com