Methanex to Webcast Annual and Special Meeting – April 27, 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX)(NASDAQ:MEOH) will webcast its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting, including remarks by President and CEO, John Floren. The meeting will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. PT.

Remarks will include a review of the methanol industry environment in the past year, Methanex’s 2016 results and operating performance, and commentary on the Company’s priorities for 2017.

Interested participants can access a live webcast of the presentation through the Company’s website at https://www.methanex.com/investor-relations/events. The webcast will be available on our website for three weeks following the meeting.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.