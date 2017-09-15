Metis Local 1909 and Teck Sign Project Agreement

LAC LA BICHE, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Sept. 15, 2017) - The Métis Nation of Alberta, Lakeland Local Council 1909 (“Métis Local 1909″) and Teck Resources Limited (“Teck”) today announced the signing of a participation agreement for Teck’s proposed Frontier oil sands project.

The agreement creates opportunities for ongoing meaningful engagement and communication and identifies a number of economic benefits for Métis Local 1909 connected with the Frontier Project. It also sets out a framework for items such as traditional land use and environmental stewardship related to the project.

“This is an important step in the process of recognizing and protecting our members’ rights and interests.” said Melina Scoville, President, Métis Nation of Alberta, Lakeland Local 1909. “It is important for our members that adverse impacts of changes to the land and waters, and by extension impacts on our harvesting practices, are avoided, minimized or offset. This agreement is designed to move in that direction by involving Métis Local 1909 in the economic benefits of the Project at the same time as involving us in planning and implementing environmental management systems.”

“This agreement will support the development of important economic opportunities and benefits for the Métis Local 1909 community, and help to advance the Frontier Project in a responsible, sustainable manner,” said Ray Reipas, Senior Vice President, Energy, Teck. “We respect the heritage, culture and traditions of the Métis and are committed to working together to support those interests and create a positive legacy for the community.”

The agreement will be implemented through a joint Cooperative Implementation Committee, which will work collaboratively to support and implement:

Economic benefits to support the community’s Métis interests and rights

Contracting opportunities for Métis Local 1909 businesses

Education, training and employment opportunities for Métis Local 1909 members

Consideration of traditional knowledge and traditional land use

Environmental stewardship planning and implementation

The Frontier Project is a proposed oil sands mine located about 110 kilometres north of Fort McMurray in northeastern Alberta. Frontier is currently moving through the joint provincial-federal regulatory review process. For more information, go to www.frontieroilsands.com.

About The Métis Local 1909

Métis Local 1909 is historically and contemporarily connected to the recognized Métis community known as Lac La Biche. The Métis are nomadic people and Local 1909s membership continues to conduct their traditional activities within the Region. Métis Local 1909 advocates for its members’ Aboriginal rights and to protect against impacts to traditional and cultural activities not limited to hunting, fishing, and gathering. Métis Local 1909 is included under section 35, of the Constitution Act 1982 that provides constitutional protection as a recognized Aboriginal people of Canada.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.